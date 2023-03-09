TalkSport pundit Ally McCoist has claimed it would be "business madness" to let Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane leave for free is he doesn't sign a new contract.

What’s the latest on Harry Kane's Spurs contract?

As things stand, the England captain is the subject of much transfer speculation. Indeed, with his current deal set to expire in 2024, he seems to have reached a pivotal point in his career.

He could stay at Spurs to try and cement his status as a club legend, or he could try and seek out success at a top club where he is more likely to win the first silverware of his career.

By the end of the season, he will have just one year left on his contract. This means, if he won't renew, Spurs will have to sell him in the summer in order to extract his maximum value in the transfer market. If not, they could hold onto him for one more campaign, but he would be free to leave for free in 2024.

While speaking about this possibility on TalkSport prior to Spurs' Champions League exit in midweek, McCoist claimed that Daniel Levy would not allow this to come to pass, and so it seems as though the player's future will be decided this summer.

On the matter, the pundit said: "Absolutely no chance, and the one man that wouldn't allow that to happen will be Daniel Levy.

"I mean, one thing, Daniel Levy is a very, very, very astute businessman. There can be no argument with that. So it would be business madness to let an £80m, £100m asset leave 12 months later from nothing.

"So that will not happen, that can't happen."

Will Kane leave Tottenham this summer?

Amid all this contract uncertainty, Manchester United look to be the favourites to land the striker at the moment. What's more, The Sun reports that he could be signed for less than the £100m asking price currently expected.

It's pointed out that if Spurs don't finish in Champions League spaces this season, they won't be able to quite demand as much for Kane as they would like.

Even so, it's likely that Levy would still be able to get a figure close to £100m for his club's star player but if he isn't sold in the summer, they'll need the 29-year-old to sign a new deal or else risk losing him for nothing.

Kane has given so much to the club – and is now Tottenham's all-time top scorer – but having yet to win a trophy, it remains unclear if the club can offer him what he'll want in the next stage of his career.

It certainly will be a fascinating situation to watch unfold this summer as his true ambitions become clear.