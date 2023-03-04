Presenter of the HLTCO podcast Dan Cook has accepted that Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha will leave this summer amid transfer links to Tottenham Hotspur.

What's the latest on Wilfried Zaha and Spurs?

It's no secret that there is plenty of doubt about the winger's future with the Eagles as his contract is currently set to expire at the end of the season.

In recent times, rumours have suggested that the player is yet to make a decision on what step he'll take next in his career. However, the latest reports from London World note that Spurs are "increasingly confident of securing" Zaha's signature.

In reaction to all this, Cook told HLTCO that he is "resigned to the fact" that the 30-year-old will leave Selhurst Park at the end of the current campaign.

In full, he said (08:21): “With every week that passes and no fresh news on a potential new contract for Wilf, I am becoming more and more resigned to the fact that he will be waving goodbye at the end of this season.

"I don't want to get too bent out of shape about it. But at the same time, you know, it is going to be a very sizeable hole that we are going to have to plug/

"I'm not 100 per cent sure how we're going to manage that without the financial muscle necessary to replace him. But you know, it's something that we've been kicking down the road in terms of this particular saga for a number of years now."

Could Spurs sign Zaha at the end of his Palace contract?

Antonio Conte and his side did sign a new winger in the winter when Arnaut Danjuma arrived from Villarreal on loan. However, that deal doesn't have an obligation to buy, so the club could be in the market for another forward this summer.

What's more, Brazilian attacker Lucas Moura will definitely be leaving north London at the end of the season when his contract expires, so you can see how Zaha might fit in at Spurs.

The Ivorian would arrive with plenty of proven Premier League experience having scored 67 goals and provided 43 assists in 297 games in the English top flight.

With that in mind, the Tottenham decision-makers may view him as a clever summer signing, especially as he won't set them back with regard to a transfer fee.

This certainly looks like one to keep an eye out for over the coming months.