Spurs News: Tottenham and Mourinho identify right-back transfer options

With Serge Aurier and Juan Foyth likely to depart Spurs this summer, Jose Mourinho is in the market for a new right-back. According to The Athletic, two players, in particular, have been linked with a move to North London – Max Aarons, and Zeki Celik.

Norwich City’s Max Aarons has been deemed to be the perfect fit for Spurs, and he is definitely a player for the future with much promise. The 20-year-old England U21 international broke into the Canaries first team in 2018, and impressed many clubs on the big stage last season, despite Norwich facing relegation back to the Championship after finishing rock-bottom.

Another right-back on Jose Mourinho’s radar is Lille’s Zeki Celik. The 23-year-old Turkish international has been compared to former Spurs defender Kyle Walker, and has been valued at around £18m.

Celik would certainly be a very interesting signing for Spurs, though he has established himself as a started for Lille in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League which potentially makes him more attractive over youngster Max Aarons who does not have that same experience.

In addition to Celik and Aarons, Spurs have also been linked with Atalanta’s Timothy Castagne and Nice’s Youcef Atal, both of whom fit Mourinho’s criteria of a young attacking full-back with proven track records.

With Kyle Walker-Peters departing to Southampton, and Juan Foyth up for sale in addition to Aurier, Spurs would free-up funds for a new right-back, with Celik looking the most likely. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg joined Spurs from Southampton yesterday, and Mourinho is keen on making a couple more signings to bolster his defence this summer.

Verdict

Both Aarons and Celik would be great fits for Spurs, and they both have similar attacking play-styles. Aarons has Premier League experience and would help Spurs with homegrown numbers. At just 20, he has lots of potential and would be available at a lower fee having been relegated to the Championship.

Celik, on the other hand, may be a bit of a gamble considering he has not played in England and it may take him some time to adapt to the fast-paced game. Having said that, the Turkish international has played 14 times for his country as well as playing for clubs in both Turkey and France.