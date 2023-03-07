Tottenham Hotspur sporting director Fabio Paratici may well have his eye on a new centre-forward addition, amid claims that the Lilywhites are closely monitoring Red Bull Salzburg sensation, Benjamin Sesko.

What's the latest on Sesko to Spurs?

According to 90min, the north London outfit are among a handful of Premier League clubs - including Manchester United and West Ham United - who were present to see the 19-year-old in action in the weekend win over Rapid Wien, with Paratici and co clearly keeping a close watch on the striker's progress.

The report suggests that despite the Slovenian having already agreed to join sister club RB Leipzig this summer on a £20m deal, there is a belief that the German outfit could sanction an immediate sale in order to recoup a hefty profit.

The 6 foot 5 powerhouse is evidently a player whom those at N17 have been tracking over an extended period of time, with the Daily Express reporting back in July that Antonio Conte's side were one of the clubs who had the youngster on their radar.

Could Sesko partner Kane at Spurs?

This apparent interest comes amid the uncertainty surrounding Harry Kane's future at the club, with the record-breaking talisman earning admiring glances from those at Old Trafford with his existing contract set to expire in just 15 months' time.

Despite that speculation, it is not out of the question that the academy graduate remains at Spurs for the long term, with recent reports claiming that the 29-year-old would potentially be 'open' to signing an extension.

As such, there is the possibility that a strike partnership could be formed involving the England skipper and Sesko next season, with the towering youngster able to offer a different attacking profile to that of the playmaking poacher.

The Salzburg ace - who previously scored 22 goals in just 44 games for Austrian second division side FC Liefering - is arguably the "complete forward", according to talent scout Jacek Kulig, with his physical stature and goalscoring prowess making him a real handful for any opposition defence.

The exciting "machine man" - as lauded by Kulig - already boasts a haul of nine goals and two assists in just 19 Bundesliga games so far this term, notably firing in a late, ten-minute hat-trick off the bench in front of the watching scouts on Sunday.

That ruthless performance illustrated just why the one-time Domzale ace has earned comparisons to Norwegian star, Erling Haaland, in the recent past, with the player himself even admitting: "My team-mates at the club tell me that Haaland and I are very similar, especially in terms of speed. Most of them even tell me that I'm better than him!"

To potentially have their own version of the Manchester City brute would represent a real coup as far as Tottenham are concerned, with it a truly mouthwatering prospect to imagine Sesko lining up with Kane.

Current boss Conte, in particular, would relish forming that partnership - provided the Italian remains in the job - with the former Inter Milan head coach potentially able to revert back to the 3-5-2 formation that brought him success in Italy, with Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez bagging 41 Serie A goals between them in the 2020/21 title-winning campaign.

There would be the ability for Kane - who has been hailed as "one of the best passers in world football" by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher - to drop deep and feed the teenager with incisive, quality service, with the latter gem able to use his lightning speed to exploit any potential space in behind.

That combination could prove rather deadly indeed...