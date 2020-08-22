Spurs reject loan exit for Ryan Sessegnon, Mourinho ready to unleash him

Having joined from Fulham last summer, it’s fair to say Ryan Sessegnon didn’t exactly enjoy the greatest of debut seasons at Tottenham.

The England youth international played just 12 times for the first-team, with a hamstring injury certainly not helping his cause either.

The Spurs starlet did show glimpses of huge promise though, including scoring at the Allianz Arena in the north London side’s 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stages.

Now, The Athletic claim that Jose Mourinho rejected Barcelona’s enquiry over a potential loan deal for Sessegnon, and that the current plan for the winger is for him to spend the upcoming campaign at Spurs.

The report adds that “the expectation is that Sessegnon will play more this season, with the club putting the 20-year-old on a strength and conditioning programme aimed at helping him bulk up and be better equipped for the rigours of the Premier League.”

Speaking back in late 2019, the Spurs boss made it clear just how highly he rated Sessegnon, saying: “I think Ryan is absolutely fantastic, I have known him since a kid in Fulham. I think in this moment he is a winger on the left, can also play on the right, can learn progressively and even developing physically, which he is doing.”

Having now spent a year just getting used to his new surroundings, those at Spurs may feel that this new campaign may be the perfect time for Sessegnon to really shine.