Spurs must win race to sign Brentford star Said Benrahma

According to The Daily Mirror, Tottenham are set to enter the race to sign Brentford star Said Benrahma this summer.

What’s the word?

After the Bees failed to gain promotion to the Premier League following their Championship play-off final defeat to Fulham, reports are already beginning to emerge about rival clubs circling over some of their star players, including Benrahma.

The Daily Mirror claim that Spurs are set to be the latest side to join the running in the bid to sign the Algerian winger, and with the 24-year-old “determined” to play in the top-flight next season, is likely to be on his way out of Brentford.

The report does add that London rivals West Ham could also be suitors for Benrahma.

Priority for Daniel Levy

Given his performances in the Championship, it’s been no surprise to hear Benrahma’s name being linked with a high-profile move to a Premier League club this summer.

The Algerian racked up an impressive 17 goals and ten assists in total for Brentford, and has been widely hailed for leading the Bees’ play-off charge.

His manager, Thomas Frank, said: “For me he’s a quality player with top skills but also finishing skills. We actually worked very hard with him to arrive in the box at the right situations. In there when he’s turning and running at people – oof, I don’t want to defend against him!.”

Should Spurs win the race for Said Benrahma?

Whilst Spurs may have bought a winger in Steven Bergwijn in the January transfer window, Benrahma has proven why he is far more of an influential figure, with a greater scope for growth.

After a stunning debut against Manchester City, Bergwijn really showed no other sign of proving his worth. As per Whoscored, he averaged a hugely disappointing 0.6 shots, 0.9 key passes and 0.6 dribbles per game in the Premier League. Whilst Benrahma may have been playing in the division below, he averaged a ridiculous 3.8 shots, 2.1 key passes and three dribbles per match.

Daniel Levy could well transform Spurs’ attack with a winger who has a real end product to his game, and ease the burden on the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, unlike Bergwijn.