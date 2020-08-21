Spurs offered Sami Khedira, could help unleash Tanguy Ndombele

According to reports, Tottenham can potentially sign Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira this summer.

What’s the word?

As clubs across Europe continue to feel the pinch of having no fans at stadium and the finances involved with that, a lot of teams are proactively trying to offer a whole host of their first-team players in a bid to raise some much-needed crash.

And now, Gazzetto dello Sport has claimed that Juventus’ sporting director, Fabio Paratici, traveled to London earlier this week to meet with high-ranking officials from Premier League clubs, with the first supposedly being Tottenham.

The report claims that the likes of Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi and Alex Sandro were on the table during those discussions, with another Italian publication, Sport Media Set, claiming that Sami Khedira was another player amongst that group.

The key to unlocking Tanguy Ndombele

As the Tanguy Ndombele saga continues to rumble on, Khedira’s arrival at Tottenham might well be the key to unlocking the Frenchman’s true potential at the club.

The former Real Madrid man has seen it and done it all at club and international level, winning multiple Champions League and domestic titles whilst at the Santiago Bernabeu, and lifting the World Cup trophy with Germany back in 2014 too.

Having that kind of presence and leadership around a talent like Ndombele can help bring the best out of him, making sure he’s applying himself in the right way during training and in matches. You only have to look back to Mourinho and Jamie Carragher’s stinging criticism of the midfielder’s professionalism and application during the Premier League clash against Burnley last season to see that it’s an attitude he needs to change quickly.

And just like the recent signing of Joe Hart, Spurs can bring in a player with trophy-winning experience to a squad that has a complete lack of it. It no doubt helps that Khedira himself has recently insisted in the last couple of months that the most “impressive” coach he has worked under remains Mourinho, and that he still has an “amazing relationship” with him.

Out of the players Juventus’ sporting director may have raised during his meeting with Spurs, the 6 foot 2 Khedira may be the kind of unsung signing that could reap rich rewards for the north Londoners.