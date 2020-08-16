Spurs risking Jose Mourinho’s wrath with Serge Aurier demands

The Premier League may still remain a few weeks away from getting underway, but Tottenham are already facing a major issue in this summer transfer window.

One of the north London side’s main priorities has been to strengthen the right-back position, with Kyle Walker-Peters already having joined fellow Premier League side Southampton.

But Ivory Coast international Serge Aurier is also being linked with an exit, with The Telegraph recently claiming that Spurs are aiming to raise funds for the signing of Lille’s Zeki Celik by letting the former go.

However, The Evening Standard have suggested in recent days that Spurs’ asking price of £22m for Aurier is putting off potential suitors Milan, who are only willing to go up to £13m for the right-back.

Whilst Daniel Levy is understandably looking to secure the best money possible for one of his first-team players, he is risking delaying Celik’s signing or even completely missing out on him.

The sooner Mourinho gets some of his key transfer targets in, the sooner he can get to work on the training ground with them. With Spurs facing a hectic schedule at the start of the new campaign thanks to having to take part in the qualifying rounds for the Europa League, every day that the Lilywhites boss gets to train with his players will be vital.

Levy being his usually stringent self could leave Spurs in a major pickle for the opening games of the Premier League season, with either an unwanted Aurier still at the club, or no replacement full-back having being bought.

Compromising on Aurier’s asking price and getting a deal agreed for him will allow Spurs to quickly move on from the £70k-a-week star, and give Mourinho the time to actually start planning for the new campaign.