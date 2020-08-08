Spurs shouldn’t loan Sessegnon to Fulham

Fulham are back in the Premier League, and it didn’t take long for the rumours of Ryan Sessegnon returning to the club on loan to start up.

The Telegraph are already reporting that the Whites are one of the leading candidates to land the youngster on loan ahead of this season, and while sending him back to the club where he was so successful seems like a great idea in terms of aiding his development, it may actually hamper his chances of being a success at Tottenham.

The problem with Sessegnon is that there are so many conflicting ideas about where he should play, he started at left-back, then moved to the wing, and now Jose Mourinho seems to prefer him back in defence, playing him at left-back in each of his last two league appearances.

Sessegnon himself sees himself as a left-back, but he’s spent a lot of time further forward.

The problem is that it’s been a long time since the 20-year-old has played in that spot on a weekly basis, playing further forward for the majority of his last two seasons at Fulham, and barely getting a game at Spurs this term, and if they loan him back to Craven Cottage it will only be more of the same.

Fulham have had plenty of trouble on the wings this term, summer signing Ivan Cavaleiro has only scored six times all season, failing to net in any of his previous 18 appearances, and while Neeskens Kebano found the form of his life in the final few weeks, he’s been a bit-part player for almost four years now, and that’s unlikely to change in the long-term.

Add into this the fact that Joe Bryan scored a brace on his way to winning Man of the Match in the Whites’ most important game of the season, and it’s hard to see Sessegnon playing anywhere other than on the wing if he returns to play under Scott Parker.

Now, he could end up being a success in that role, after all, he won the Championship Player of the Year while being utilised as an attacker, but Spurs have an abundance of left-wingers with Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn, and Mourinho wants him as a left-back.

Sending Sessegnon out on loan to get more minutes next season is a good idea, but Fulham may not be the best destination for him.