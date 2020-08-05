Spurs and Southampton agree deals for Hojbjerg and Walker-Peters

For quite some time now, transfer rumours have been circulating the media about Tottenham Hotspur’s reported interest in Southampton’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

And now, according to Sky Sports, Spurs and the Saints have agreed deals in principle that would see the 25-year-old Dane move to London and Kyle Walker-Peters go the other way.

The midfielder would reportedly arrive for a fee in the region of £15m while the young full-back would garner a £12 price tag. Of course, the 23-year-old had already spent the second part of the 2019/20 campaign with the Saints and this would effectively make that loan permanent.

But even though the deals seem to be quite close, Sky Sports state all the bonuses and payment structures are yet to be fully negotiated so there’s still more work to be done.

The biggest hurdles, however, are already out of the way as both players are keen to move to their respective new clubs. Everything indicates towards Jose Mourinho getting his man sooner rather than later and this is despite some reported interest from rivals Everton.

It’s also interesting to note that Spurs have been on Hojbjerg’s tail ever since January so this scoop could represent a major victory on the market for the London side.

Hojbjerg is perfect for Mourinho

Hojbjerg is a player that has a rather interesting profile. A forward in his younger days, now he acts as a defensive midfielder, sitting just in front of the back four. Mourinho certainly likes his defensive contribution as the Dane is a prolific ball-winner in that middle third of the pitch.

There is certainly quality in there and seeing how he can also be deployed as a defender, virtually all across the backline, Hojbjerg could indeed be a big transfer for Spurs and their road towards redemption in 2020/21.