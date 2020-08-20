Tanguy Ndombele saga a reminder of Spurs’ incompetence under Levy

Spurs’ tedious Tanguy Ndombele saga continues to rumble on – and it’s likely to continue as long as the transfer window is open but the whole situation is down to one man…

What’s the word?

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), the French powerhouse appears to be the top target for Serie A outfit Inter Milan this summer as a move for Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante is rather unachievable.

It’s claimed that the Italians will have to sell some of their current squad in order to fund a move for Spurs’ club-record £55m star with both Marcelo Brozovic and Milan Skriniar likely to be sacrificed.

Earlier in the year, Ndombele was also linked to La Liga giants Barcelona amid reports he had fallen out with Jose Mourinho, as per the Independent.

Another Levy failure

It seems quite absurd that a midfielder who arrived with so much potential has caused such a scenario as this. It’s through no fault of his own, though.

The club knew what they were getting with him; medical was completed with no hitches. A change of manager wouldn’t have helped matters either, do we truly know if Mourinho wants him as a start?

Therefore, it all boils down to Levy splashing that club-record fee on him, putting the pressure at his feet from day one. This one can be filed alongside his failure to bring in another striker as well as his moves for Ryan Sessegnon and Jack Clarke, who both have rarely featured in north London.

Since the 23-year-old joined on the 2nd of July last year, Spurs have blown around £66m from his transfer fee to reported £200k-per-week wages.

Ndombele has averaged just 49.8 minutes per appearance this season and started only 12 of their 38 Premier League matches, via Transfermarkt.

Whether Levy looks to cut ties with his mistake remains to be seen, but there’s hope that the Spurs outcast can thrive next season following the introduction of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

What is certain, however, is this situation is only going to drag on and on.

