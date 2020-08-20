Spurs target Ibrahim Sangare is shades of Mousa Dembele

Tottenham Hotspur may have already signed one midfielder this summer in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg but fresh reports from France suggest that they aren’t finished just yet.

What’s the word?

According to GFFN, Spurs have ‘intense interest’ in Toulouse powerhouse Ibrahim Sangare but there has yet been a concrete offer submitted.

They claim that the relegated Ligue 1 outfit aren’t exactly pressed to sell the 22-year-old either, though a fee in the region of €15-20m (£13.5-18m) would be enough to open negotiations.

The north Londoners have been long-term admirers of Sangare, as per the report.

Shades of Dembele

It would seem a strange move to make considering Jose Mourinho has just clinched Hojbjerg from Southampton in a £15m deal but with Eric Dier moving into central defence, the former Saints skipper is technically his only senior defensive midfield option.

Therefore, a move for the Ivory Coast international is an interesting call.

He was one of the few shining lights in the Ligue 1 outfit’s relegation campaign and has been since his emergence in 2016. In three seasons at Toulouse, he hasn’t averaged fewer than 3.4 tackles per game.

“His first touch is one of the best I’ve seen,” he said. “He’s calm in small spaces and comes out of pressure in incredible ways. He’s also got a great ability to recover the ball, and does a huge amount of running.” Alain Casanova, ex-Toulouse manager.

Whilst this season alone, the anchorman managed 1.9 clearances, 1.6 interceptions and 1.1 key passes per appearance, via WhoScored.

These are figures that rate out higher than the recent Spurs addition, albeit in a different league.

It’s no surprise to see Sangare likened to fellow countryman Yaya Toure due to his ball-carrying nature and ability to hit accurate long-range passes, which is why he’d also be similar to that of ex-Spurs brute Mousa Dembele, who the club haven’t really replaced until now.

The Belgian’s best campaign (2015/16) in north London saw him average 3.6 tackles and 1.9 interceptions.

Sangare has been described as “physical” and “passionate” by African journalist Alpha Balde whilst former head coach Alain Casanova has claimed that he’s one of the “greatest players” he’s had at Toulouse – he’s managed former Spurs midfielders Etienne Capoue and Moussa Sissoko too.

Even though Spurs have secured a similar player, it can’t hurt to land themselves a bargain at £18m this summer. It would be a mistake to see him go elsewhere.

