Spurs still keen on £80m-rated Jack Grealish, imagine him next to Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham Hotspur have been long linked with a move for Jack Grealish and such reports simply won’t go away…

What’s the word?

According to French outlet Soccer Link, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is attempting a squad overhaul with English and experienced Premier League players at the top of their list, one of which is the Aston Villa skipper.

Two years ago, the 24-year-old very nearly joined the north Londoners in a £6m deal back when the Midlands outfit were cash-strapped and languishing in the Championship but in the time that Daniel Levy hung up the phone over negotiations and landed at their pre-season tour of USA, Villa had been saved.

Now teams have been told to fork out around £80m after they staved off relegation on the final day of the 19/20 season.

Imagine him and Lo Celso

This is, of course, a lot of money in this summer’s complicated transfer market but if the Spurs chairman can somehow negotiate that down or even pay up for him, then just imagine how good their attack would be next season.

Mourinho is still technically in need of a replacement for Christian Eriksen and there can’t be many better options out there than Grealish, who has just proven he’s more than capable of impressing in the top-flight.

Only Kevin de Bruyne managed to create more chances than the Englishman last season whilst he also averaged 2.5 key passes, 2 shots and 2 dribbles per game, via WhoScored, on top of his ten goals and eight assists in all competitions.

Despite losing the game 3-2 back in February, Grealish gave Serge Aurier all sorts of nightmares on the day – per SofaScore, he recorded five key passes, two successful dribbles and won eight duels.

His situation at Villa has been likened to Gunners great Thierry Henry – that’s how impossible he will be to replace whilst his boss Dean Smith compared him to Dele Alli, claiming that he has “star quality as well”.

If that’s not enough, Robert Pires believes Grealish is “very complete,” so Mourinho stick the “special player” alongside Giovani Lo Celso and ahead of new lynchpin Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and watch Spurs’ engine room transform into something spectacular.

