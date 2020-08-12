Spurs news: Levy must swoop for versatile forward Robin Quaison

Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit for a new striker has taken an interesting twist this week with a fresh name emerging from the shadows…

What’s the word?

According to Clive THBN, Spurs have been monitoring Mainz 05 forward Robin Quaison ‘extremely closely’ ahead of a possible summer switch.

It’s claimed that he is in Daniel Levy’s price range with the Swedish international entering the final year of his current contract at the Bundesliga outfit.

The north Londoners have been on the hunt for a viable backup to Harry Kane for over a year now and they may have finally found that alternative.

Lofty comparisons

The 26-year-old has been in impressive form this campaign, providing 13 goals and two assists, via WhoScored, and has been extremely versatile playing on the left flank as well as in the number ten role.

Throughout his career, he has earned comparisons to Barcelona legend Xavi due to his performances for Palmero, but he’s since moved further up the pitch with Bundesliga.com likening him to Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry.

“In fact, his style is much more akin to that of Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Serge Gnabry. Both have stocky frames, are quick on their feet, excellent at dribbling, can play in central attacking midfield or off the flanks, and are equally adept at scoring from outside the box as they are at teeing up teammates to score.”

Ex-Mainz boss Sandro Schwarz believes he’s a “very intelligent” player who can consistently beat the opposition’s defensive line, which bears similar traits to that of Kane in north London for sure.

Quaison averages more shots per game (2.2) than the likes of Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela and Steven Bergwijn.

It remains to be seen just how much the Swede would cost this summer, but it could be quite the coup considering his versatility to play in most attacking positions.

In a season that will undoubtedly be hectic, from the Europa League qualifying stages to cramming in the Premier League before next summer’s European Championships, someone like Quaison could give invaluable squad depth.

Transfermarkt currently value him at just £9.45m – an absolute steal. If Levy pulls this off, it’ll be a masterstroke.

