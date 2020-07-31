Diego Carlos would be an ideal Vertonghen replacement at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur could land themselves a huge upgrade to their defence if fresh reports are to be believed.

What’s the word?

According to El Desmarque, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is interested in signing Sevilla colossus Diego Carlos this summer, although the La Liga side have warned suitors that he won’t be sold on the cheap.

Who should replace Jan Vertonghen?

Both Manchester City and Premier League champions Liverpool are also in the hunt.

It’s claimed that the centre-back wants to take a further step forward in his career by acquiring a better contract and to raise his chances of making Brazil’s squad for the World Cup in 2022.

A brutal defender

With Jan Vertonghen now out the door in north London, Mourinho could ideally do with a replacement for the Belgian and he may have found the perfect candidate in Carlos.

The 27-year-old is a no-nonsense, agressive-type that could send shivers down the spines of many top-flight attackers.

Per WhoScored, he’s averaged 4.8 clearances, 1.3 fouls, 1 tackle and 1 interception per game across both domestic and European competitions.

Just last month, the Brazillian brute was part of the Sevilla squad that earned a respectable 0-0 draw against Barcelona – to keep Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez quiet for 90 minutes is no mean feat – he recorded five clearances as well as three interceptions whilst notching a cool 89.2% passing accuracy.

Messi was left absolutely rattled by one challenge from Carlos, which resulted in the Argentinian superstar shoving him to the floor.

Spanish football expert Domagoj Kostanjsak has likened him to Kalidou Koulibaly, claiming that Carlos is a “really physical player” who’s built “like a tank” before adding that he isn’t called the “beast” for no reason.

If Mourinho wants to quickly replace Vertonghen, then the Sevilla man would certainly be the right way to go about business but then, it all comes down to Daniel Levy’s willingness to fork out a substantial fee.

Carlos will reportedly cost over £35m according to the Telegraph, which could deter the Spurs chairman but he could well prove to be fully worth that fee.

