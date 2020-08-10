Spurs can upgrade Sissoko with swoop for Marseille’s Morgan Sanson

As Tottenham close in on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, chairman Daniel Levy could land a 1-2 sucker-punch on the rest of the Premier League with the addition of another midfielder.

What’s the word?

According to Le10 Sport, north London rivals Arsenal have entered the race for Marseille’s Morgan Sanson with the Ligue 1 outfit needing to push a few departures in order to garner some income.

It comes just a few weeks after it was reported that Spurs were leading the charge for the Frenchman – Le Phoceen claim that the 25-year-old’s exit to England is rather likely and that Marseille are wanting €35m (£31.5m) for his services.

Although no concrete offers have come in for Sanson, the Gunners’ interest should spark Levy into making his move.

Box-to-box upgrade

Yes, Jose Mourinho will have an array of midfield options following the imminent arrival of Hojbjerg, but that shouldn’t stop the Europa League-bound outfit from looking to bolster the squad even more.

Sanson is a perfect box-to-box type that would fit the Portuguese’s system to a tee with the incoming Saints man the ideal lynchpin to tie it all together.

Per WhoScored, the Marseille star has averaged 2.2 tackles, 1.5 dribbles, 1.4 shots and 1.1 key passes per appearance in Ligue 1 this term, which is better than fellow countryman Moussa Sissoko.

At 30 years of age, the Spurs man is coming towards the end of his career and his numbers for the campaign are hardly inspiring, given he’s managed just 1.3 tackles, 0.6 key passes and 0.5 shots per match, also via WhoScored.

If that’s not enough to convince, then Sanson’s comparisons to a PL rival should set pulses racing, one Birmingham Mail journalist believes Sanson is “like Ruben Neves but with an edge – if maybe not quite the same level of genius.”

He goes on to call him “outstanding” too, so Levy should absolutely consider a move for the Frenchman this summer.

