Spurs transfer news: How Mourinho’s XI might look after summer investment

Tottenham Hotspur could be set for a busy summer of activity with the transfer window now open for business, but where will Jose Mourinho look to strengthen?

Football FanCast delves into the matter.

The north Londoners managed to sneak into the Europa League by finishing in sixth place on the final day of the longest Premier League season ever recorded, which should bode a lot better for their chances of securing their targets.

Spurs appear to have already made one move with young striker Troy Parrot going out on loan to Championship outfit Millwall, but what else could happen?

Here’s what we are predicting…

In terms of other departures, Erik Lamela may well find himself a new home after reportedly being on the chopping block – a return to the Serie A could be on the cards with Inter Milan interested in the Argentian winger.

Oliver Skipp may also go out on loan, but aside from that, there shouldn’t be any other major sales.

Mourinho will want to bolster his backline after finishing with the second-worst defensive record of any top seven team in the PL.

One name mooted with a switch to north London is Norwich City right-back Max Aarons, who has been relegated after just one season in the big-time. He could be the man to provide healthy competition to Serge Aurier, and at around €30m (£27m), it could prove to be smart signing.

Ryan Sessegnon might get a chance to shine on the other flank with central defensive newcomer Eric Dier partnering Toby Alderweireld.

Another name that appears close to joining Mourinho’s side is Saints lynchpin Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – no player has recorded more ball recoveries than he has in the top-flight, so he should be a nice fill of the defensive midfield void at just £25m.

Tanguy Ndombele will surely be given a new lease on life next term, playing slightly ahead of an anchorman. He and Giovani Lo Celso round off an exciting central midfield.

Meanwhile, there shouldn’t be any more additions to the attack given the wealth of options out wide, but there could be a new deputy to Harry Kane in the form of AFC Bournemouth talisman Callum Wilson.

The Englishman is available at a lowly £10m fee due to the Cherries wanting to offload the high-earner post-relegation.

AND in other news, Spurs swoop for Mourinho target could spell trouble for Lamela…