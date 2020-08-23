Five realistic signings Tottenham should target this summer

The Tottenham faithful were unlucky last season and missed out on a Champions League spot, but did qualify for Europa League football for next season.

The next campaign will be Jose Mourinho’s first full season since joining the club in November last year, and will likely be making a few signings during the transfer window to make the squad his own.

In an interview with Sky Sports back in May – Mourinho stated that he didn’t feel Tottenham were going to have a very big transfer budget this window due to the impact of COVID-19, stating that himself and Tottenham would be sensible, balanced, and won’t be spending rivers of money – which is understandable given the current financial situation.

Despite this omission, the club will still likely make some signings to try and bolster their squad – with the Lillywhites already adding Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Joe Hart to the squad, but who else could the club realistically sign this summer?