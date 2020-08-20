Spurs news: Jose Mourinho is ready to make a move for Gareth Bale switch

This is not the first time we hear about Tottenham Hotspur allegedly being interested in bringing Gareth Bale back to the Premier League. Of course, Spurs are his home and the strained relationship he has with Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid are just fuel to those stories.

Now, according to the latest report from Cuatro, the Welshman has decided that he wants to leave La Liga this summer after all and would be willing to return to Spurs. Not only that, but Jose Mourinho is ready to pull the trigger and bring the superstar to the club as a massive reinforcement for the 2020/21 season.

Of course, this will be easier said than done. The forward still has two years left on his contract and earns a small fortune per year. Knowing Daniel Levy, this might indeed be a huge stumbling block for the Portuguese manager.

However, Real Madrid don’t exactly want to keep Bale on the bench or on the golfing course for two more years and would rather part ways with the Welshman. At first, he was adamant on seeing his contract through as some sort of revenge for the club boycotting his big-money move to China last year.

But even he understands that playing would probably be a much better option, especially if it’s somewhere where he can be a star once again. And Spurs, as it seems, are the perfect destination for exactly that.

Verdict

If Bale wasn’t such an expensive purchase, this deal would’ve been much more straightforward. Both sides seem to be fine with the transfer going through and it’s likely to come down to money once again.

At the end of the day, Levy and Mourinho will have to splash the cash, either on incredible wages or just a hefty transfer fee, but that’s usually the price of chasing superstars.