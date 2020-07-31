Dean Henderson: Spurs must beat Chelsea to ideal upgrade on Lloris

Reports in Spain have linked Tottenham Hotspur with a new goalkeeper and the well-known stopper could hold the keys to Jose Mourinho improving his leaky backline.

What’s the word?

According to Mundo Deportivo, Spurs are keen on signing Dean Henderson, who has impressed during a loan spell at Sheffield United this season.

The Portuguese boss will know the 23-year-old well having worked with him at parent club Manchester United and it’s been suggested that Henderson can provide competition for Lloris.

However, the north Londoners face competition from local rivals Chelsea with Frank Lampard’s side prepared to pay up to €60m (£54m) for his signature.

Lloris upgrade

A new shot-stopper probably isn’t going to be high on anyone’s wishlist at Spurs, but maybe it should.

Henderson is an impressive colossus between the sticks having kept 13 clean sheets in the Premier League this season – eight more than Lloris.

A couple of early mistakes and injuries certainly put question marks over the Frenchman’s future at the club and with Spurs finishing the year with the second-worst defensive record of any top seven club, some of the blame must lie in his hands.

The backline needs someone they can trust behind them and perhaps games like Brighton and Aston Villa caused some doubt to creep in.

Meanwhile, Henderson has contributed hugely to the Blades’ impressive PL debut, so much so that he’s been touted for England glory in the near future.

“If there is a better goalkeeper in the world at the moment I have not seen one. He has got a fabulous future.” Chris Wilder on Henderson.

His Bramall Lane teammate John Fleck believes the young goalie is “amazing” and that he’s got a “massive career” ahead of him, so it would make perfect sense for Daniel Levy to swoop in and land not just an upgrade on Lloris but a key defensive piece that can last a lifetime.

