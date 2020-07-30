Mourinho swoop for Luis Diaz would be shades of Ginola at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho could be aiming to bring some flair back to north London if latest transfer reports are to be believed.

What’s the word?

According to Portuguese newspaper Record, Porto winger Luis Diaz has attracted the interest of the Spurs boss ahead of a potential summer switch.

Further fuel has been added to the fire by Caracol, who claim that Mourinho is pushing for the club to sign the Colombian international.

It’s also suggested that Diaz’s former club Atletico Junior would be entitled to 20% of any transfer following the 23-year-old’s €7m (£6.3m) switch to Porto last summer, so that could have some effect towards his asking price.

Shades of Ginola

Spurs have plenty of options on the wing, which perhaps makes this move a tad bit puzzling but none possess the sort of flamboyancy or exuberance that David Ginola once brought to the Lilywhites.

The Frenchman was known for his magical touch and ability to beat defenders all ends up and it appears as if Diaz is very similar in nature – and he’s got that golden goalscoring touch.

Per WhoScored, the 13-time international provided 13 goals and three assists in all competitions, which includes the Europa League, the competition Tottenham will be competing in next term. He also averaged 1.6 shots, 1.5 dribbles with only 1.3 dispossessions per game too.

The £8.1m-rated winger has already impressed scouts at Spurs after they witnessed his display against Rangers last year and although it’s not known if they were there specifically for him, his goal would have certainly stood out.

It remains to be seen how much Diaz might command, but Spurs shouldn’t turn their nose up at this opportunity if it comes by.

