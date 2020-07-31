Tanguy Ndombele: Spurs sale could help club-record flop thrive

Tanguy Ndombele and Tottenham Hotspur. It’s been one rocky ride for the Frenchman since a club-record £55m move last summer.

The 23-year-old has only started four Premier League matches since Jose Mourinho was appointed as Spurs boss back in November and there have been plenty of stories surrounding his future at the club.

Inter Milan are reportedly keen on securing him whilst last month there were claims that Ndombele was ‘determined to leave’ north London, though this was quickly downplayed.

Next season could be a fresh start for all those concerned, especially as the box-to-box midfielder undoubtedly has quality.

Should Spurs sell Moussa Sissoko?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

During his final season at Lyon, Ndombele notched three goals and seven assists whilst averaging 2.4 dribbles, 1.1 key passes and 1 shot per game, via WhoScored, thus impressing Spurs’ scouts enough to splash a record fee on him.

Even despite managing just 49 minutes per appearance this season, the French international has still provided two goals and four assists.

Meanwhile, in other news, Moussa Sissoko could be on the chopping block, which may be game-changing for Ndombele if true.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter seek the long-serving Mauricio Pochettino favourite as a potential alternative to Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante.

If the Serie A outfit do come forward with a bid this summer, then Mourinho should absolutely accept as the fellow Frenchman isn’t really the right fit for the system the 57-year-old is trying to play.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is edging closer to joining the north Londoners as their new defensive midfield lynchpin, meaning Sissoko is going to find life hard in the middle as the two options in front of the Dane will have to be energetic box-to-box sorts – something that he’s not.

1 of 10 Record transfer fee paid? £42m £53.8m £66m £56.5m

Per WhoScored, the 30-year-old has averaged a mediocre 0.6 key passes and 0.5 shots per game this term, which isn’t good enough.

His departure would open up one of those central midfield spots and thus, Ndombele can swoop in and stake his claim at long last with the other spot going to either Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso or Dele Alli depending on the opposition.

Sky Sports pundit may have once lauded Sissoko as “sensational” with Winks also describing him as “phenomenal” – but that really doesn’t appear to be the case anymore given the aforementioned numbers.

It’s time for Ndombele to shine at Spurs and the exit of his £18m-rated native compatriot would open the doors for that to happen.

AND in other news, Mourinho swoop for 13-goal winger would be shades of Ginola at Spurs…