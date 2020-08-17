Spurs £15m target Pervis Estupinan would be a major upgrade

After completing their first signing of the summer, Tottenham Hotspur appear to be in the market for new full-back and Jose Mourinho may have found his man…

What’s the word?

According to the Sunday Mirror (page 64, 16th August), Spurs are interested in signing Watford left-back Pervis Estupinan after a series of successful loan spells in La Liga.

Though, this has also attracted Spanish heavyweights Barcelona, who have seen him first hand over the last few seasons.

It’s claimed that the relegated Hornets could cash in on the 22-year-old for £15m despite never playing in the yellow and black.

Delivery specialist

Spurs have been linked to many a full-back recently, ranging from Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell to Norwich City’s Max Aarons, but a swoop for the Ecuador international could be in a similar vein to Pierre-Emile Hojberg – a complete bargain at the price mooted.

Estupinan has quite the wand for a left foot. It’s that good, he managed to surpass Lionel Messi and fellow target Emerson for crosses into the box – only former City winger Jesus Navas managed more this campaign, per FBRef.

He has been that impressive this season that he earned a spot in La Liga’s Team of the Season alongside a star-studded defence which includes Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique.

“As well as racking up an impressive five assists, the dynamic Estpuinan also reclaimed possession more times than any other defender (275) and ranked second for duels won (225).”

Per WhoScored, the 22-year-old has averaged 2.3 tackles, 1.6 interceptions, 1.6 dribbles and 1.1 crosses per game, usurping that of Ben Davies in the same role.

At just £15m, this move makes a ton of sense, so it’ll be on Daniel Levy to pull off a Hojbjerg-like masterclass once again – you can forget about the £60m+ for Chilwell.

