Spurs signing David Brooks would be shades of Gareth Bale

Tottenham Hotspur are hardly short of wing options but they shouldn’t pass up an opportunity to land someone who’d be shades of a former club legend…

What’s the word?

According to Sky Sports, Spurs are one of several teams interested in signing AFC Bournemouth winger David Brooks this summer but the relegated Cherries are yet to receive a single offer.

It’s claimed that Manchester United, Liverpool, Leicester City and Everton are all keen on landing the young Welsh international but the Championship outfit have made it clear they want to keep him at the Vitality Stadium.

Earlier in the week, a price tag of around £30m was put on the 23-year-old by the Express amid interest from the Foxes.

Bale 2.0?

Whilst there is an obvious nationality comparison to the great Gareth Bale, there are plenty of other similarities that could see Spurs land a second-coming of the wing wizard.

The Real Madrid superstar was signed as a skinny teenager back in 2007 from Southampton and even though Brooks is six years older, his frame and ability are quite the same.

Brooks was limited to game time on the pitch after picking up a long-term injury during pre-season and clearly the Cherries felt his absence as they were relegated to the second tier.

Last season, the 5 foot 8 winger provided seven goals and five assists in his debut PL campaign, also averaging 1.4 shots, 1 key passes and 0.8 dribbles per appearance, via WhoScored.

Chris Mepham believes the Welshman has “tonnes of talent” whilst his ex-boss Eddie Howe claims Brooks has “creative flair” and “non-stop energy” – this doesn’t sound too distant from his countryman’s spell in north London.

In 2019, the 23-year-old even beat Bale to land the Welsh Player of the Year award, so there’s a serious talent out there and perhaps a club like Tottenham is the perfect spot for Brooks next season.

