Hojbjerg, Celik & Ndombele: How Spurs could lineup vs Everton on 12th September

Tottenham Hotspur will host Everton on the opening day of the season next month, but how will Jose Mourinho’s side look?

The Portuguese boss has moved quickly with his summer business, landing former Saints skipper Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in a £15m deal and ex-England number one Joe Hart on a free transfer.

Where will Spurs finish this season?

Top four Vote Europa places Vote Mid-table Vote Bottom half Vote

Whilst the likes of Steven Bergwijn and Tanguy Ndombele will be getting a full pre-season at the club for differing reasons.

Here’s how Spurs’ XI could look in just over three weeks time…

Despite adding Hart, club captain Hugo Lloris is set to remain between the sticks for the foreseeable future.

After Jan Vertonghen’s departure, Eric Dier is likely to cement his place at centre-back and he could partner Toby Alderweireld over Davinson Sanchez.

Spurs are in the market for a new right-back too as Serge Aurier edges closer to an exit. The likes of Max Aarons and Timothy Castagne have been mooted, but Lille’s £14.4m-rated Zeki Celik is the man to come in with Ben Davies on the other flank over Ryan Sessegnon.

The 23-year-old Turkish international is thought to be Mourinho’s top right-back target as per Matt Law at the Telegraph.

In midfield, Hojbjerg could be handed a debut in an anchorman role with an impressive-looking duo just in front in the form of Giovani Lo Celso and Ndombele.

1 of 10 Tottenham opened up their 2019/20 season in a 3-1 win against Aston Villa - but who scored the club's first goal of the season? Heung-min Son Harry Kane Tanguy Ndombélé Lucas Moura

January addition Bergwijn may get the nod over Lucas Moura at right wing with Heung-min Son occupying the other side.

Harry Kane may be starting pre-season later than the rest of his squad, but there’s no doubting his place in the lineup – hopefully by then, though, Spurs do have a viable backup.

Callum Wilson and Arkadiusz Milik are just two names regularly mooted with a switch to north London.

It means there is no place for Dele Alli, Harry Winks or Erik Lamela.

AND in other news, Latest Spurs saga a reminder of transfer incompetence under Levy…