Milan Skriniar would be one serious statement of intent by Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur are certainly in need of some defensive reinforcements this summer and one of their reported transfer targets would be a serious piece of business…

What’s the word?

According to FCInterNews, Spurs are set to make an offer to Milan Skriniar with Jose Mourinho very keen on signing him to replace the recently departed Jan Vertonghen.

It’s also claimed that the idea of a swap deal involving the Inter star and last summer’s club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele is bubbling above the surface.

Though, the 25-year-old is valued at €50m (£45m) by the Serie A outfit.

Statement of intent

If Daniel Levy manages to pull this off, then he should quite rightly be lauded from the hilltops as it would one massive statement of intent that the north Londoners mean business next season.

Standing at 6 foot 2 inches, the Slovakian is an absolute colossus and that’s backed up by his numbers for the 2019/20 season where he’s proven to be an elite ball-playing centre-back.

Per WhoScored, Skriniar has averaged 2.5 clearances, 1.4 tackles and 1 interception per game across both domestically and in the Champions League whilst also managing an 88.8% passing accuracy rate from just under 60 passes per match. Impressive.

His imposing nature is only emphasised when you see the comparisons to former Liverpool brute Martin Skrtel and even Italian legend Alessandro Nesta.

Goal.com lauded him as “one of the signings of the summer transfer window” when he originally joined Inter and described him as “a strong tackler who is quick to make clearances.”

Mourinho’s men shipped 47 goals in the top-flight this season, the second-worst of any top seven team, and with the loss of Vertonghen, a central defender should be the top priority.

Forget Eric Dier moving into defence, Levy should look no further than Skriniar – he’s a beast who could spearhead their push to return to the Champions League in 2021.

