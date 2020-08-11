Arkadiusz Milik: Levy could end Spurs’ striker puzzle with £27m swoop

Tottenham Hotspur arguably have one of the best strikers in Europe, if not the world, in Harry Kane but a lack of an alternative could cost the north Londoners once again…

What’s the word?

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Spurs are one of the teams linked to wantaway Napoli talisman Arkadiusz Milik with Daniel Levy reportedly ‘ready’ to invest in the player.

Would you pay £27m for Milik?

Yes, he's needed! Vote Nope, no way! Vote

But of course, it’s never that simple when it comes down to the Spurs chief as he’s not prepared to pay the Polishman’s €40m (£36m) asking price.

However, the same source claims that the fee could come down to €30m (£27m), which could make a move more attractive.

Llorente finally replaced?

Spurs have longed for a back-up striker to Kane all season and they were punished for failing to find one during the January transfer window substantially.

Following an injury to the Englishman on New Year’s Day, Jose Mourinho’s side crashed out of the FA Cup and the Champions League and very nearly wrecked their chances of European qualification but for the sudden postponement to action.

Post-restart Kane bagged seven goals to steer Spurs into the Europa League and the club must not let this happen again, so Levy should pay up for Milik whatever the cost.

1 of 15 What position are Spurs in the Premier League table? 6th 7th 8th 9th

He’s been dubbed the new Robert Lewandowski by Polish press in the past and despite a bit-part role throughout the campaign, has still provided 14 goals from 35 appearances, via Transfermarkt.

Italian journalist Bruno Longhi believes the 26-year-old “does wonderful things with the ball” and is a “great striker” whilst his former manager Carlo Ancelotti labelled him “sensational”.

Mourinho needs a Fernando Llorente-type that can either provide an alternative or play alongside Kane, and Milik very much fits that mould.

The Polish forward could be the second coming of the former Spurs man, although it shouldn’t have taken over a year to replace him.

AND in other news, This free-agent could be the perfect Vertonghen successor in north London…