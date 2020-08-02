Spurs can answer Jose Mourinho’s prayers with Troy Deeney signing

According to The Daily Mail, Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign Watford striker Troy Deeney this summer.

Having sent Troy Parrott on loan to Championship side Millwall, Spurs have been left even shorter in terms of cover up front for Harry Kane.

And now, The Daily Mail claim that following Watford’s relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the season, the Hornets are ready to offload Deeney and some of their other high-earners.

The report adds that Spurs have made initial contact over a possible loan deal for the veteran striker, despite having just one year left on his contract.

Callum Wilson alternative

As Spurs search for a new striker to ease Mourinho’s worries of a lack of options, one man who has been linked in recent weeks is Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson.

And whilst the Cherries marksman would indeed be a very shrewd signing for the Lilywhites, Deeney’s profile and style of play may make him the far better alternative.

Hailed as a “great leader” by Watford teammate Christian Kabasele, Deeney is a vocal presence on and off the pitch, and that level of experience and authority is something that would surely be welcome at Spurs.

A mentality change is needed with Mourinho’s squad, and Deeney could no doubt help bring that. And that’s not to mention how his more physical game could give them a completely different dimension.

In fact, the 32-year-old bullied the Spurs defence and Toby Alderweireld in particular earlier in the campaign when the Hornets drew 0-0 with them. As per Sofascore, he won a mammoth 25 of his 35 total duels, including winning 20 of the 29 contested in the air.

Alderweireld came out of the game having just won four of his 13. Daniel Levy could answer Mourinho’s prayers for a new striker with the man who terrorised one of their star defenders.