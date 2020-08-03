Spurs can find Hojbjerg alternative in William Carvalho

According to Transfer20, Tottenham are in the race to sign Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho this summer.

What’s the word?

Despite their reported interest in Southampton ace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, it appears Spurs are casting their net far and wide, with Carvalho the latest man to be linked with a switch to north London.

Transfer20 claim that along with the likes of Leeds United and Leicester, Jose Mourinho’s side are keeping tabs on the Portugal international’s long-term future at Betis.

The report adds that whilst Carvalho is unlikely to force a move this summer, he does remain an asset that could bring in some much-needed cash to the Spanish side.

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted him at Real Madrid

Carvalho’s name is one that has dominated the transfer headlines for a number of years now, particularly since his time at Sporting CP.

Such was the early promise that he showed that reports back in 2017 claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo had urged Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to bring his Portuguese compatriot to the Santiago Bernabeu as he was impressed with his versatility and deemed him to be a good fit.

Who should Spurs sign?

His former Portugal teammate Tiago raved about Carvalho’s abilities as an anchor man, saying: “He’s an amazing player with fantastic passing ability for such a strong holding midfielder.” And after watching his performance in a EURO 2016 clash against Austria, Rio Ferdinand lauded him as a “giant” with a “calmness” on the ball.

If Spurs feel like they are getting priced out of a move for Hojbjerg by Southampton, then they can do a lot worse than going after the 6 foot 2 Carvalho this summer.