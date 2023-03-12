Tottenham Hotspur have made Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford their top target ahead of the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Tottenham's interest in Jordan Pickford?

That's according to Alan Nixon of The Sun, who reports that the England no.1 remains a priority to replace Hugo Lloris for the north London outfit despite him signing a new long-term deal at Goodison Park recently.

If the Toffees are relegated, there is an agreement that would see Pickford sold and whilst his value would be a lot lower as a Championship player, the Merseyside giants would still hold out for around £35m.

It's also thought that Pickford would earn similar wages at Spurs to what he's currently on, which is reported to be around £150k-per-week.

What is Hugo Lloris' future at Spurs?

It's increasingly apparent that Lloris' days are numbered around N17.

After an 11-year stint between the sticks, the French veteran could finally be forced out of the club.

His 2023 has been littered with mistakes following heartbreak at the World Cup, registering more errors leading to a goal than any other player in the Premier League - and more than double any other goalkeeper, including Pickford (two).

Lloris spilt a long-range effort from Douglas Luiz to tee up Aston Villa to score, then blundered against arch-rivals Arsenal in the north London derby before flapping at a near-post strike from Riyad Mahrez to squander a two-goal lead against Manchester City.

Such exploits have led to a host of criticism, the latest coming from Birmingham City striker Troy Deeney, who claimed that 'we know he is going to chuck a few goals in every season' to The Sun.

Whilst the Evening Standard's Dan Kilpatrick lambasted him as a "liability" earlier in the year, with the 36-year-old being described as "passed his sell-by date" by Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness too.

It's no wonder that a move for Pickford has now become a likely possibility as the 29-year-old has long proved his credentials as a leading glovesman for club and country.

Once heralded as a "monster" by journalist Joe Crann, the energetic 6 foot 1 shot-stopper excels with the ball at his feet, ranking inside the top 6% of his positional peers across Europe's 'big five' for launch and length of goal kicks per 90, as well as outranking Lloris for both saves and save percentage per 90, via FBref.

Whoever stands in the dugout next season must resolve the underperforming goalkeeping department and in Pickford, Tottenham could well find their next no.1 for the next few years.

£35m may seem like a pretty penny but considering the Gunners gambled around £30m on Aaron Ramsdale, it may actually prove to be a complete bargain in the end and clearly, a considerable upgrade on the £110k-per-week Lloris.

AND in other news, Could've cost £300k, now worth £70m: Spurs must rue not signing 12-cap "beast" in 2015...