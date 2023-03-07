Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is believed to be reluctant to offload Harry Kane in the summer to another Premier League side.

Will Spurs sell Kane in the summer?

Kane's future in north London is seemingly hanging in the balance ahead of the summer transfer window with the England captain only having one more year remaining on his deal.

And there have been strong reports suggesting Manchester United could be one of the sides that could look to put in a serious bid for the all-time Spurs record goalscorer.

It has been claimed the Lilywhites' struggles which could see them miss out on the top four may potentially see them lower their £100m valuation for their talisman in the summer.

However, speaking on TalkSport, insider Alex Crook has suggested the Spurs chairman would be reluctant to allow Kane to leave for another Premier League club:

"I was told at the turn of the year when these links with Harry Kane first started to emerge that Daniel Levy - notoriously difficult negotiator - would be reluctant to sell Harry Kane to a Premier League rival.

"If he does leave Spurs, he would prefer him to go abroad. We know that Bayern Munich are showing interest. So I was of the impression that would be the more likely outcome."

Where could Harry Kane move to?

Along with the reports crediting United with a strong interest, there is a belief that the Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich could potentially make a move for Kane in the summer.

Bayern have been linked with Kane over recent months, however, there will be natural reservations as to whether the England captain would be open to a move abroad.

Kane will have turned 30 years old by the time the summer transfer window opens and a move abroad would raise the usual issues of relocating the family as well as adjusting to a new culture.

But with Kane, the Spurs striker also has the Premier League goal record on his list of targets with just 59 goals now separating him and Alan Shearer.

This could prove a real issue for the north London club if Kane is to demand a move away in the summer and set his eyes on remaining in the Premier League.

If he is to demand a move, this summer will offer Spurs their final opportunity to bring in significant money for their star striker but it will leave them with a huge decision to make.

Kane has already seen an opportunity to move to Manchester City fall through as a result of Spurs' resistance to selling him to another Premier League side.

And with this in mind, it will be intriguing to see whether Kane would be willing to go to another level to force his way out of Spurs this summer with his age clearly a potential concern going forward.