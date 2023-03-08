Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be eyeing Emiliano Martinez ahead of a potential summer swoop to replace Hugo Lloris.

Will Hugo Lloris leave Spurs this summer?

The Frenchman signed a new two-year deal last summer, which will leave one year remaining on his contract come the end of the campaign.

However, there is a belief the north London club will be looking to find his successor this summer on the back of what has been a fairly poor term for the Spurs captain.

Lloris is currently sidelined through injury, but a number of replacements have been touted over recent months, and it seems they could be looking to bring in a former Arsenal player.

Indeed, speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, insider Graeme Bailey has suggested the Aston Villa goalkeeper would be keen on a return to north London this summer - this time to the white half.

He said: "Emi Martinez, from our understanding, he really likes the sound of Tottenham. Obviously, he's got his mate [Cristian] Romero there. Tottenham need a 'keeper, they are moving on from Hugo Lloris.

"Tottenham are moving on. I think Emi Martinez is pushing for this and I'd keep an eye on this one. This could happen."

Would Martinez be an upgrade on Lloris?

There has been no other goalkeeper in the Premier League to have been at fault for more than two goals this season apart from Lloris.

The former French captain - despite sitting out through injury recently - has racked up four errors to his name this season which have led to goals.

In comparison, Martinez has only one to his name this season which would certainly suggest there is an improvement to be had in the summer.

However, it is interesting to see Lloris has earned a higher shots-saved percentage (70%) compared to the 2022 World Cup winner (67%) (via FBref).

And despite playing fewer games, Lloris has still been able to keep more clean sheets than the Argentine has thus far.

Lloris' distribution is something which has been ridiculed over the years, but looking at their distribution stats, it does not appear that Martinez is able to boast a much better return.

In passes attempted over 40 yards, Martinez has only recorded a slightly higher (38.8%) completion rate in comparison to the current Spurs number one (38%).

Martinez is now 30 years old and will quickly turn 31 early in the new season which could well leave Spurs with the same dilemma just a few years down the line.

So it will be interesting to see where Spurs go in the summer to replace Lloris but a younger option could well prove a more appealing prospect.