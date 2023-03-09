Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been tipped for a potential summer move by his former teammate Danny Rose following their defeat to AC Milan in the Champions League.

What has Danny Rose said?

The former Spurs and England left-back spoke on Sky Sports during the Lilywhites' Champions League clash against the Serie A champions.

Defeat on Wednesday night means the opportunities for Spurs to get their hands on a trophy this season have come crashing to a halt for another season short after their elimination from the FA Cup.

This has led to question marks hanging over Kane's future, who is being linked with a potential summer exit to Manchester United.

And Rose has suggested the England captain will be thinking hard about where his future lies ahead of the summer with just one-year remaining on his current deal.

He said: "I haven't spoken to him for a while. So I'm only speculating, but for me, it's obvious where I think his mindset will be right now and for the [remainder] of the 2-3 months of the season. He deserves so much more than what's been handed to him over the years.

"For me, knowing Harry, I think once his mind's made up, I don't think it will matter who's the manager. If his mind's made up that, you know, I've done everything possible to get the club where you wanted it to be. It's not happened. I deserve a chance to go and play elsewhere and have a bigger chance, a better chance of winning a trophy."

Should Harry Kane leave Tottenham?

The big issue hanging over Kane's head is his record of not winning any trophies despite being one of the most successful goalscorers in the Premier League's history.

There has been suggestions in recent months that the 29-year-old would be open to the idea of putting pen to paper on a new deal with the north London club.

However, it will be interesting to see whether the club's issues over recent weeks may have changed that with Spurs sent packing from both the Champions League and FA Cup.

In addition, there is an overhanging feeling that the players want Antonio Conte at the club any longer and the feeling is said to be mutual with the manager himself.

Kane has been linked with a potential move to Bayern Munich which could possibly be a guaranteed move which would see him get his hands on a trophy given their incredible record in the Bundesliga.

But he is also chasing Alan Shearer's all-time goalscoring record in the Premier League.

A move to Old Trafford is said to be a possibility, however, whether Daniel Levy would be open to allowing him to move on to another English side could be another question.

The 29-year-old is now the club's all-time record goalscorer and you do have to question what more he can give to Spurs to put them in a position to succeed.

And considering he is soon to turn 30, this does feel like a huge summer for the striker's future.