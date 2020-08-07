Tottenham Hotspur ready to invest £16m in a Harry Kane back-up

Brentford once again fell short right at the end of the race and have ultimately missed out on their promotion chance for the Premier League. But that’s not the only thing they will have to yield this summer as Mirror claim Tottenham Hotspur are ready to invest around £16m for Said Benrahma in the ongoing transfer window.

Of course, the famous ‘BMW’ trident consisting of Benrahma, Ollie Watkins and Bryan Mbeumo scored 58 for them throughout the campaign but now, as it seems, the Bees are finally ready to listen to offers and break up the band. Initially, as the same outlet informs, they wanted to get £25m for their forward with Arsenal and Chelsea also in the race.

But now that the Gunners are close to securing a deal for Willian and the Blues have already bought both Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, it seems the interest has dropped ever so slightly. This, of course, opens the door for Spurs to swoop in and get Benrahma for a cut-price deal.

Daniel Levy is reportedly ready to sanction a £16m investment into a player that would essentially serve as a back-up for Harry Kane. Even though their offer is still £9m short of Brentford’s evaluation, it has been suggested they might be open for negotiations.

The situation would’ve largely been different had the Bees actually secured Premier League football for 2020/21 but now, they won’t exactly have as much power in this deal as they probably would’ve hoped for.

For Spurs, however, this is a perfect opportunity to strike with no rivals to fend off and the value for their target being just right.

Benrahma will help lighten Kane’s load

Benrahma seems like a versatile option that could indeed be good support for Jose Mourinho’s front line. He was predominantly played on the left side at Brentford but he does often cut inside and position himself more centrally in attack.

And we know that Kane’s fitness can’t always be counted on, with the Englishman missing 17 games due to an injury last season, and players like Vincent Janssen and Fernando Llorente not impressing with their attempts to emulate his contribution.

Of course, Benrahma, while a quality player, can’t exactly match Kane’s output but he can definitely ease the load and give Spurs some of that much-needed depth on the bench.