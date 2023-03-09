Tottenham Hotspur could land an upgrade in the summer if Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is to move on from Goodison Park.

Do Spurs want to sign Jordan Pickford?

There have certainly been reports suggesting the north London side could be looking at the England number one as a potential successor for Hugo Lloris.

Spurs are believed to be looking for a new goalkeeper in the summer following a tricky season for their French shot-stopper who is currently out through injury.

The Lilywhites may not be the only side looking to the 29-year-old this summer, though, with Chelsea and Manchester United also linked with potential interest.

And with the Toffees staring at the possibility of relegation for the second consecutive season, TalkSport's Darren Bent has insisted Pickford would be good enough to play for Spurs:

"I think he needs a move now. I know he's just signed a new contract at Everton as well, but I think there are clubs up there.

"I think he could play for Spurs quite easily. You look at the form of Lloris hasn't been great. Look at the form of Fraser Forster, [he's] parried absolutely everything."

Should Spurs move for Pickford?

The England goalkeeper - hailed "outstanding" by Leon Osman - has certainly not been error free this season having made two big errors which have led to Everton conceding.

In comparison, Lloris - who is having an awful season according to some - has been at fault for a further two but Pickford was also left to blame in their recent Merseyside derby.

Pickford completely misjudged his positioning as a cross came into his box allowing Mohamed Salah with a simple tap in into an empty net.

So the Everton goalkeeper would certainly not arrive in north London as an error-free goalkeeper.

In addition, the 29-year-old has only recently put pen to paper on a new deal at Goodison Park meaning the Toffees would be in a stronger position in the summer if he is to look for an exit.

Despite having spent the last month on the sidelines Lloris has been able to keep two more clean sheets than Pickford with just two of his five clean sheets coming since the end of October.

Tottenham have been linked with other goalkeepers over the past few weeks and there are options out there who could possibly provide them with a longer-term option.

What would be interesting to see is whether the Sunderland-born goalkeeper would be open to a move down south considering he has spent his career in the north of England.