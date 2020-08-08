Athletic journalist explains why Mourinho isn’t sure about Max Aarons

Tottenham could really do with bolstering their backline this summer.

The London club conceded eight more goals than they did in 2018/19 this season, and with Jan Vertonghen leaving the club and Kieran Trippier yet to be adequately replaced, they need some reinforcements.

Fortunately, it seems as though the club recognise this problem, being linked to numerous defenders such as Kim Min-Jae, Malang Sarr and Max Aarons.

All three young defenders are on Tottenham’s radar, but it has now been revealed that Jose Mourinho isn’t sure about signing Aarons.

What’s been said then?

The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke wrote a piece talking about some sensible transfers Spurs could make this summer, and inevitably, he got on to talking about Aarons.

“Max Aarons of relegated Norwich City would be one option after an impressive season despite his club’s struggles, although Mourinho is understood to have reservations about Aarons’ size,” he wrote.

Dinosaur Mourinho

Mourinho is often jeered at for being a relic of the past as modern football has evolved around his heavily defensive style that doesn’t seem to be as effective as it once was, and this is a prime example of that.

Aarons is a defender being coveted by some of the biggest clubs in the world such as Bayern Munich, but the Spurs manager isn’t convinced because he’s a bit too small for his liking.

The ironic thing is that Aarons is 5 ft 10, which is actually quite big for a full-back, and having smaller defenders hasn’t stopped the former Chelsea manager from being successful in the past.

Ashley Cole was one of his mainstay full-backs at Stamford Bridge and he’s an inch smaller than Aarons, while The Portuguese manager was key in bringing Marcelo through at Real Madrid and he only stands at 5 ft 9.

Spurs would be foolish to let something as trivial as size put them off signing the £30m-rated Norwich star.