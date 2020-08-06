Tottenham News: Jose Mourinho willing to offload Serge Aurier

Jose Mourinho is looking to offload right-back Serge Aurier this summer as he plans a defensive shake-up, according to the Mirror.

Spurs have already lost veteran centre-back Jan Vertonghen, and Kyle Walker-Pieters is likely to follow with Southampton and Fulham after the young defender.

Both AC Milan and Monaco are interested in signing the Ivory Coast international, and he has been valued by Spurs at large £35m sum.

Aurier has not lived to up to expectations and has never became a reliable full-back for Spurs in place of his predecessor – Kyle Walker. Unfortunately for Aurier, he has ended up on the bad side of fans in recent months for a number of costly errors he has made in crucial games.

AC Milan have reportedly been in contact with Spurs over the possible transfer or Aurier, and it is speculated that a meeting point for a deal could be around the €20m mark according to football.london.

At just 27-years-of-age, the Ivorian is in his prime and still has lots to prove for any team he plays for. Across Spurs’ previous campaign, Aurier racked up 38 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League – scoring two goals and assisting seven.

Aurier sale is win-win for Spurs

The sale of Serge Aurier looks to be a win-win situation for all parties involved. Spurs would receive a solid fee for the right-back which Mourinho would be able to re-invest in his defence.

Either AC Milan or Monaco would be receiving an experienced right-back, and Aurier himself would be happy playing regular top-level football.

If he is to be sold by Spurs this summer, they must sign an established full-back who is ready to slot into their defence.

We have seen with Ryan Sessegnon that he is not up to the Premier League level as of yet, and it would be a shame if they sign another young defender who lacks the vital experience Mourinho needs.