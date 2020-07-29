Spurs swoop for Mourinho target could spell trouble for Lamela

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly drawn up a five-man summer shortlist and there’s an interesting name mooted that could spell trouble for one of north London’s longest-serving players.

What’s the word?

According to the Evening Standard, Spurs are keen admirers of AFC Bournemouth winger David Brooks and they could now pounce with the Cherries relegated to the Championship.

It’s claimed that Mourinho is keen to build a ‘more balanced’ squad but faces tricky obstacles financially and as such, some players could be sold in order to fund the changes he has in mind.

Coincidentally, Tottenham will need their north London rivals Arsenal to lose in the FA Cup this weekend as it’ll mean a place in the Europa League group stages and thus, more money.

Bye-bye Lamela?

It’s interesting that the Spurs boss has a winger on his mind given the sheer volume of options he has at his disposal – as recently as January, the Champions League runners-up signed Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven and he’s since gone on to play a crucial part when fit.

Surely it would mean the end for someone like Erik Lamela after seven years at the club.

Back in February, Football Insider claimed that Spurs would listen to offers for the 28-year-old in the summer and then reinforced this in June by suggesting that the Argentine was playing for his future post-restart.

Brooks would be a very decent replacement indeed despite having an injury-hit campaign on the south coast. It was only last season the Welshman provided seven goals and five assists as well as averaging 1.4 shots, 1 key pass and 0.8 dribbles per game, via WhoScored.

His Cherries teammate Chris Mepham believes the 23-year-old has “got tonnes of ability” whilst his boss, Eddie Howe, rued his absence, claiming that the “very impressive” Brooks was a “pivotal player” who won and changed games for Bournemouth in 2018/19.

Swapping out Lamela for the talented £21.6m-rated Welshman would certainly be a good move for the future.

AND in other news, Mourinho eyeing timely transfer reunion with ex-Spurs man…