Philippe Coutinho can give Spurs something they’re lacking

Tottenham Hotspur and Philippe Coutinho. It’s the rumour that seems to surface every single summer and with the transfer window back open for business, it’s happening again – but maybe it’s time for the club to actually consider the playmaker?

What’s the word?

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the Brazilian has three offers on the table, one of which is from Spurs as his agent, Kia Joorabchian, tries to negotiate his exit from Barcelona.

The other teams keen are arch-rivals Arsenal and Leicester City – but Jose Mourinho and Brendan Rodgers hold the keys having qualified for the Europa League next season.

Coutinho could leave the La Liga outfit permanently but a loan deal with an option to buy isn’t off the cards either.

A true no. 10

It’s an interesting conundrum to consider for Mourinho as on the face of it, an attacking midfielder isn’t really required but despite showing flashes this season, Giovani Lo Celso has a long way to go until he can fill Christian Eriksen’s boots.

Per WhoScored, Coutinho has provided eight goals and six assists whilst also averaging 2.5 shots, 1.4 dribbles and 1.3 key passes per game for his loan club Bayern Munich as they won the Bundesliga once again.

These figures are leagues ahead of the Spurs man, who has managed a mere two assists all campaign as well as just 1.1 dribbles, 1 key pass and 0.6 shots per appearance.

Coutinho is likely to cost a total of €20m (£18m) for a season, which is a fraction of the €60m (£55m) Spurs paid Betis for the Argentine playmaker.

The former Liverpool man is a true number ten and that’s something Mourinho is lacking – there’s also Dele Alli but he’s struggled to feature much since the Portuguese’s appointment in November.

