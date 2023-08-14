Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are denying rumors of signing Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

Tottenham's summer has been filled with changes, including a new manager and several new signings to improve the team.

Despite Lukaku's recent struggles, he was once labeled as "unplayable" and has an impressive goal-scoring record in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur are "denying" rumours that have linked the club to one of the Premier League's most prolific goalscorers, who was once labelled as "unplayable" for his performances in England, per transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

Tottenham Hotspur news - what is the latest?

It has been an incredibly hectic summer for the Lilywhites this year, with the club going through what feels like a complete overhaul on the playing side.

First came the arrival of a new charismatic manager in Ange Postecoglou, but one that until this point is untested at the highest level, having honed his skills in Australia, Japan and Scotland.

Then came an array of new signings, all set to either improve the first-team outright, like in the case of James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario or improve the overall depth of the squad, like in the case of Manor Solomon.

However, the most significant change in the team, without a doubt, is the departure of club talisman and all-time leading goalscorer Harry Kane.

The England captain finally left the club earlier this week after a deal worth an initial £100m was agreed with Bayern Munich, and despite the money softening the blow somewhat, the Lilywhites are now without a trusted number nine to take his spot after Richalison's dreadful form last season.

It might not be that surprising then that rumours linking the side to Chelsea's wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku have started to spring up, almost putting two and two together to solve two problems with one transfer.

However, the club has since denied any chance of the Belgium international making his way to north London this summer, per transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

He explained the situation on his YouTube channel, saying:

"A Chelsea player who is out of the project Romero Lukaku who had some rumours about Tottenham tonight coming from Italy. Many of you Tottenham fans and Chelsea [were] fans asking me if that was true.

"From what I'm hearing at the moment Tottenham are denying this possibility of Romelu Lukaku then we never know in the market for sure the Lukaku situation is complicated he's not part of Chelsea's plans and he's on the market but there are no concrete bids."

How many Premier League goals has Romelu Lukaku scored?

With the way that Juventus fans were protesting his arrival and the eagerness with which Blues fans are to be rid of him, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Lukaku would have a rubbish goalscoring record in England, which couldn't be further from the truth.

It is true that he has struggled at points in the Premier League, especially in the latter half of his Manchester United career. Still, it was his own foolish decision that doomed his time in West London, as after that interview with Sky Italia, there was no coming back.

In terms of pure goal scoring, only 19 have done it better in the Premier League since his breakout season with West Bromwich Albion all those years ago.

In his 278 league appearances in England, he has found the back of the net 121 times and provided 43 assists along the way, giving him a goal involvement every 1.7 games - a genuinely impressive return.

And there were even glimpses of brilliance during his stint with the Blues, with Arsenal legend Sol Campbell describing the striker as "unplayable" and "incredible" for the way he tore apart the Gunners' defence upon his return to the ground in the summer of 2021.

So, while the £325,000-a-week man might not be what Spurs or Postecoglou need in this new, fast-paced and ultra-attacking project, they've they're trying to create in N17; people should remember that for all of his recent failures, Lukaku was at one point one of the league's most potent goalscorers.