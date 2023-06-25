Tottenham Hotspur's U21 gem Matthew Craig is edging closer to a new deal with Spurs as the club attempts to tie down one of their brightest youngsters.

Who is Matthew Craig?

At just 20-years-old, there is no shame in never having heard of Tottenham's Craig. The youngster currently plays for Spurs' U21s and has impressed the club's hierarchy with consistently strong performances at youth level.

The defensive midfielder is rated so highly that he even debuted in Spurs' final game of last season, a 4-1 win at Leeds United in which he played the final quarter-of-an-hour. Craig's versatility is impressive and he featured at both centre-back and right-back last season as well as his more comfortable midfield role.

He featured 32 times for Spurs' U21s last term, registering five league assists, and has also featured in Scotland's youth teams on a semi-regular basis. His identical twin brother Michael also used to play in Spurs' youth setup, but has since been released and joined Reading.

Is Craig signing a new deal?

The great news for Spurs is that Craig is nearing a new deal with the Lilywhites, something the club are keen to get over the line following successful contract talks with 15-year-old sensation Mikey Moore last week.

According to journalist Alasdair Gold, the deal is nearly done for Craig: "More good news for the U21s. From what I understood the last time I looked into the situation, which was a couple of days ago, is that Matthew Craig looks like he is going to sign his new deal to stay at the club, or certainly they are getting closer to getting an agreement."

"If you are not aware of Matthew Craig, he played mainly as a defensive midfielder last season but was very versatile. He can play as a full-back, he can play as a centre-back. Only 20-years-old, he has been on the bench for the first team quite a lot."

He added: "Probably one of the best players for Spurs' U21s last season, without a shadow of a doubt actually, so that is great news for Spurs."

If Craig does indeed sign a new deal then there would likely be an expectation of increased exposure to first-team football, meaning he could be a more frequent name on Ange Postecoglou's team sheets next term.

Craig has featured on the bench a total of 10 times in the past two seasons and will have to be ready if he is called upon next campaign.