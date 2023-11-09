Tottenham Hotspur's resurgence under Ange Postecoglou has been nothing short of emphatic, and despite defeat against Chelsea last time out, there is plenty of reason to be optimistic down the N17.

The Premier League was not a happy place for Spurs last season, who collapsed under erstwhile manager Antonio Conte and languished to an eighth-placed finish, resulting in his dismissal in March - the fourth in as many years at the club - and convinced Harry Kane to leave for pastures new.

The club's record scorer joined Bayern Munich in August in what felt like a hammer blow right at the maiden stage of Postecoglou's reign, before the framework had even been drilled in, but any trepidation was dispelled as Spurs swiftly asserted themselves in the early stages of the season.

Indeed, after drawing away to Brentford in the opener, Postecoglou claimed his first victory with a convincing 2-0 win over Manchester United, starting a four-match winning streak that was halted during an impressive draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

At present, Tottenham are perched in second place in the table, boasting 26 points from 11 matches and just one point behind imperious table-topper Manchester City, despite the recent defeat to the Blues.

Postecoglou will be delighted with the progress on the pitch but understands the importance of bolstering the squad and strengthening ahead of the dreaded business end.

It's understood that the defence will receive priority in January; this was the decision before £43m summer signing Micky van de Ven sustained a hamstring injury against the Blues, but now the requirement for backline reinforcements is only intensified.

Tottenham transfer targets - Lloyd Kelly

According to the Evening Standard, Van de Ven's injury has reignited Spurs' interest in Bournemouth star Lloyd Kelly, with the London club likely to throw the kitchen sink at sealing the deal.

However, Italian publication Tuttosport have recently revealed that Arsenal are actually leading the race for the 25-year-old at present, having taken an interest following AC Milan and Juventus' earmarking of the player.

Spurs had been pursuing Kelly last summer and had presented Bournemouth with a £20m offer, and though Kelly opted to stay, Postecoglou has not given up on his pursuit.

Kelly's contract at the Vitality Stadium is set to expire at the end of the season and there is no indication that the Englishman will renew terms, but Tottenham would be wise to bypass the competition and secure his services in January on a cut-price deal.

Lloyd Kelly's style of play

Once described as a "Rolls-Royce" of a defender by Jonathan Woodgate, Kelly has been an excellent signing on the south coast since joining from Bristol City in a £13m deal in 2019.

Having completed 124 games with Bournemouth, the £30k-per-week titan has been among the most important players at the club and played a key role in guiding the Cherries back to the Premier League following relegation and cementing a spot back in the top flight last season.

On top of his ball-playing skill, Kelly is a robust and energetic member of the backline, ranking among the top 1% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for clearances and the top 15% for aerial wins per 90, as per FBref.

Predicted to become a "top, top player" by Eddie Howe, Kelly has the makings of a modern-day complete defender - he's comfortable in possession, elegant on the ball and staggering in his technique.

Kelly is left-footed too, which makes him the perfect player to fill in for Van de Ven in defence, while also providing cover for left-back Destiny Udogie when need be.

His time on the south coast has been vital in sculpting him into the kind of player worthy of attention from thriving outfits like Arsenal and Tottenham, but the timing feels apt for transfer, and by joining the Spurs fold he could emulate the career path of former teammate Nathan Ake somewhat, who now razes opponents with Manchester City.

How Lloyd Kelly compares to Nathan Ake

Kelly is clearly an impressive distributor of the ball, and because of this Tottenham could get their hands on the next version of Ake, who really cemented himself as an impressive Premier League player at Bournemouth.

Ake joined Manchester City from the Cherries for £41m in 2020, and while he initially struggled to establish form and fitness at the Etihad Stadium, playing just 13 times in his debut campaign, he is now an integral member of the squad and has chalked up 96 appearances, scoring nine goals and winning a wealth of silverware including three Premier League titles and the treble last year.

Hailed for his "exceptional" qualities by Pep Guardiola, Ake's transfer could be used as the blueprint to bring Kelly to London, with the startling similarities between the pair likely something that Postecoglou should take advantage of, given Ake's trajectory since leaving the Cherries.

Nathan Ake: Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Ball retention Crossing Passing Discipline *Sourced via WhoScored

As per FBref, the £160k-per-week star ranks among the top 16% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 1% for pass completion, the top 6% for progressive passes, the top 4% for passes attempted and the top 9% for aerial wins per 90.

Evidently, he's a pretty decent passer, and given that he rotates in flux from central defence and out wide, Kelly could look to emulate his performances under Postecoglou's wing, who implements a similarly fluid, interchanging attacking system to Guardiola.

While Kelly might have been dissuaded from joining Tottenham in the summer - perhaps due to a lack of assurances regarding the regularity of his appearances from the outset - there is no question that Postecoglou's side now present a compelling offer.

With dynamism and passing aptitude on his side, the Bournemouth star could dazzle at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, playing an important role in both central and wide defence and deepening the club's backline.

He should take inspiration from his former teammate Ake and join a Premier League club competing at the forefront of the table, emulating the Dutchman and working his way up to be an instrumental member.