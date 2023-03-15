Tottenham Hotspur could potentially look to replace Antonio Conte with Burnley manager Vincent Kompany ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Could Kompany leave Burnley already?

The Belgian has only been at the helm of the Championship leaders since the summer but he has already implemented his philosophy on the side who look set to gain promotion back to the top flight.

Having not been at the club for long, the 36-year-old still has two years remaining on his current deal with the Clarets which could prove an issue for the Lilywhites.

Spurs are expected to be on the search for a new manager come the end of the season with Conte's time in north London believed to be coming to an end.

And speaking on TalkSport, host Alan Brazil said he has been told the Belgian manager is someone who he's been told to keep an eye on for the Spurs job:

"I thought about it and I thought, yeah, it does make sense because he's doing a brilliant job, isn't he?

"It might not be 100% accurate, but the guy who told me, I respect."

What could Kompany bring to Tottenham?

The main concern over the Belgian manager would be his clear lack of experience in managing at the top level with his only previous experience coming with Burnley and with Anderlecht.

However, he does have a huge amount of experience from playing at the top level and playing under some of the best managers in the game.

And this is something which could potentially be passed down to the current crop of Spurs players who are still in search of ending the north London club's barren run without a trophy.

It would certainly be a risk, though, if Daniel Levy was to overlook the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique in favour of a manager who has no experience of managing in the Premier League.

Considering there is already a frayed relationship between sections of the Spurs fanbase and Levy, it has to be questioned whether this is a risk that the chairman would likely take.

But what Kompany is doing at Turf Moor is certainly impressive. He has taken a Burnley side which was renowned for playing unattractive football and has got them winning in style.

Burnley look a dead cert to be playing against the likes of Tottenham next season. However, it does feel slightly too early in his career for Kompany to be in the Spurs dugout when these two sides potentially meet next season.