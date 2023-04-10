Tottenham Hotspur still have Vincent Kompany on their managerial shortlist despite him leading Burnley to promotion over the weekend.

When will Spurs hire a new manager?

The Lilywhites now have eight games remaining in their 2022/23 Premier League campaign and the prospect of playing Champions League football remains in the balance.

Cristian Stellini has been named the club's interim manager until the end of the campaign, however, pressure from the fans is growing on the board to make an appointment.

Spurs may have returned to winning ways on the weekend with victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, but the points came with a huge dose of fortune from a dreadful officiating display.

And during the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, large sections of the fanbase inside the north London stadium voiced their wish to see Mauricio Pochettino return to the dugout.

This came just days after the Tottenham fans who travelled to Goodison Park also sung the Argentine's song from his time with the Lilywhites.

However, speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has insisted Kompany remains a target for Daniel Levy after he enjoyed recent success with the Championship outfit, Burnley:

(1:40) "But Vincent Kompany, he is highly rated by people into Manchester City. But on Vincent Kompany I already told you a few days ago and I'm still saying here that, from what I understand, he is one of the names considered by Tottenham for the future head coach for the long term project.

"Now there is Cristian Stellini as caretaker manager, but we know they want a new coach for the long-term project. And Vincent Kompany is one of five names they have in the list."

Would Kompany leave Burnley for Spurs?

On Friday, the Clarets secured promotion back to the Premier League in their first attempt since being relegated from the top flight last season.

On top of their promotion success, Kompany's men look set to go on an get their hands on the Championship table as they hold an 11-point advantage on second spot.

So there will be natural questions as to whether the Belgian would be willing to walk away from something which he has evidently made a huge impact on.

That is, obviously, why Spurs are believed to be looking at the 37-year-old as a potential candidate, but it will throw up a huge risk for the Belgian.

There is a belief the former centre-back could be on the radar of Manchester City for the future as a potential replacement for Pep Guardiola.

And a step up so soon to Tottenham could potentially put that move back to the Etihad Stadium at risk.

We have previously seen something similar happen with Steven Gerrard who left his success at Rangers for a move to Aston Villa.

It is believed Gerrard was expected to become Jurgen Klopp's eventual replacement, however, his failings in the Premier League has surely put that move under huge doubt.

This could certainly happen to Kompany if he was to move to Spurs with the north London club showing very few signs of stability ahead of the foreseeable future.