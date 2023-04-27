Tottenham Hotspur are keen on the possibility of Burnley manager Vincent Kompany becoming their successor in the dugout to Antonio Conte, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Vincent Kompany?

Earlier this month, The Sun reported that Kompany was Spurs' preferred target to assume the managerial vacancy at Hotspur Way, with chairman Daniel Levy said to have been 'blown away' by his success in the Sky Bet Championship with Burnley this term.

Recently, The Clarets have finally been crowned champions of the English second-tier following their 1-0 victory at Ewood Park in midweek over Blackburn and could still surpass the 100-point mark with two games of the campaign left to play.

The report also states that Kompany's preference to play on the front foot has impressed Levy. It is believed that the 37-year-old would be willing to listen to Tottenham due to fears over whether Burnley could compete financially in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, The Daily Mail have claimed that Kompany would be 'resistant to taking a big leap to a club with huge expectations' amid links to both vacant Spurs and Chelsea manager positions.

Kompany believes that there is still 'work to be done' at Turf Moor and may look to reject the advances of interested parties to lead his current side into their Premier League return.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has revealed that Spurs are definitely keen on bringing Kompany into the building; however, thinks the Lilywhites may struggle to land his services as manager.

Jones said: "Tottenham took a big gamble with their interim situation but I spoke to a good contact and he said Spurs have been adamant they cannot rush this process.

"It must be tempting to get someone in because of this Champions League race they are in to make it to the top four but if Spurs are going to get this right they have to find a man that absolutely fits the model they are looking to build. And they really are leaving no stone unturned.

"I think the most surprising person they have seriously considered is Vincent Kompany but what I have discovered is why he really is so highly thought of. Yes, of course part of this is that Burnley won promotion but within football circles there has already been admiration for the tactical implementations he used in his time with Anderlecht.

"He was very adaptable and creative in his team structure and playing patterns and one contact close to Spurs said they are impressed by the fact he has a very unique outlook on how to play and that’s why he has been considered.

"My feeling is he will stay at Burnley for now and we know there are a few other very good people being checked out by Spurs in this process so he was only part of the expirations. But Burnley have a very good manager and will do well to hold onto him long-term."

Should Kompany leave Burnley amid interest from elsewhere?

Football is a game of opinions and some will believe Kompany should jump ship to Tottenham or perhaps Chelsea in light of their size in comparison to Burnley as a club.

Being able to compete for continental qualification and silverware will appeal to someone with a winning mentality, such as Kompany, alongside the prospect of having a considerable transfer kitty at hand when entering the market to scope out reinforcements.

Despite this, the jeopardy of being at a Premier League club with vast expectations is that when things aren't going to plan, pressure grows to deliver results, which can create an unhealthy environment to be in for any given manager.

Kompany will be wise to this and won't want to damage his growing reputation as a coach in its early stages, which may mean he opts to stay at Turf Moor for the foreseeable future as Burnley gear up for a return to the top flight.

Either way, the Belgian has a bright future as a manager and will be a welcome addition to the Premier League in charge of Burnley in 2023/24.