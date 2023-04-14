Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has been urged by Darren Ambrose to go and hire Vincent Kompany as his next manager.

When will Tottenham appoint a new manager?

Cristian Stellini has been handed the reins in north London until the end of the campaign following the exit of Antonio Conte last month.

However, the search for the Italian's replacement is believed to be underway with a shortlist of potential options said to be on the radar of the Lilywhites.

The likes of Julian Nagelsmann has been linked with the club following his sacking from Bayern Munich, however, Spurs also face competition from Chelsea.

And with their former manager, Mauricio Pochettino, it is believed Real Madrid could provide Spurs with fierce competition in the summer for his services.

But there have also been links to Kompany who has done a sterling job with Burnley in the Championship where he has already secured their spot in the top flight for next season.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former midfielder, Ambrose, has urged Levy to appoint the Belgian given his record as Burnley manager and illustrious career as a player:

(1:10) "I think he's a fantastic manager, won the lot as well. He'd go in there at Tottenham, no one can look at him as if what have you done? Because he's done more than most of them, if not all of them in that team. So I would be going all out to get Vincent Kompany."

Would Kompany be right for Spurs?

One thing which Ambrose made apparent and has been the case is the style of football which Kompany has brought to Turf Moor.

Under Sean Dyche, the Clarets were hit with a label of playing unattractive football, however, that is certainly not the case any more under the Belgian.

Burnley have recorded the highest average possession in the second-tier this season with a staggering 64% of the ball per game.

Only one other side - Swansea City - have even come close to matching that record which goes to show the huge turnaround in style of play under the 37-year-old.

But there has to be the notion of Kompany wanting to carry on what he has started at Burnley with his side now guaranteed to be playing alongside the likes of Tottenham next season.

Taking on the role at Spurs would naturally hand Kompany with the opportunity to work with a higher calibre of player, however, it would be a big step up.

And whether or not that step up is still too early in his career could be a major question he would have to ask himself with failure at Spurs potentially marring his reputation.

Whereas, if he is to remain put at Burnley, if they were not quite able to match their upward trajectory shown this season, then perhaps his reputation would not receive as much of a blow.