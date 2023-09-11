Tottenham Hotspur will host Sheffield United on Saturday in north London as the September international break comes to an end. And Football FanCast has everything you need to know ahead of their meeting in N17 this Saturday.

And it is a fixture which goes back a long way with the teams having first met all the way back in the 1900/1901 FA Cup final. But this will be the first meeting between the sides in the Premier League for a couple of years.

The Lilywhites have made a stunning start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign having taken 10 points from their opening four games with Ange Postecoglou at the helm.

In comparison, the same cannot be said for Paul Heckingbottom's men with the Blades only registering a single point from their opening four games, however, there may be some confidence coming from their draw against Everton before the break.

Tottenham vs Sheffield United: What's their head-to-head record?

Meetings between these two clubs go just about all the way back with their first meeting in the 1900/1901 campaign just 11 years after the Blades were formed in 1889.

And since then, there has been 95 clashes coming across all competitions. However, only six of those meetings have come in the Premier League over the last two decades.

The large majority of the games between these two sides came before the millennium with only nine of their 95 clashes coming since 2006.

Although Sheffield United won their last meeting - which came in the FA Cup - it is the Londoners who have recorded the most wins in this fixture over the years.

Tottenham wins 38 Draws 27 Sheffield United wins 30

Tottenham vs Sheffield United: What's their record at Tottenham?

The first meeting of the season between these two sides is going to be held in Tottenham's state of the art stadium in north London.

Last time out in N17, there was little competition as the Lilywhites ran out comfortable 4-0 victors which saw the on-loan Gareth Bale score a hat-trick with Son Heung-min adding to the score line.

Although the Welshman is not there to provide the Blades any further misery, the likes of Son will be looking to keep up their impressive form under Postecoglou.

And - in north London - this is a fixture which Spurs have certainly enjoyed with the Lilywhites racking up a staggering 29 wins from their 46 games on home soil. Although the Londoners have been held to 11 draws, the Blades have only been able to record six victories in the capital.

Tottenham vs Sheffield United: What's their record at Sheffield United?

Fortunately for the Blades, on home soil, their record fairs for much better viewing. It is quite the contrast in comparison to their form away at Spurs with the Blades having won 24 of their 47 meetings.

The Blades have only been able to seal the majority of wins at home against Tottenham with 15 draws having been played out, leaving the north London outfit with just eight wins on the road against Sheffield United.

Their last meeting came on home soil and the Blades did seal the victory, however, unfortunately for them, Saturday's fixture is taking place in the capital.

Tottenham vs Sheffield United: What's their record in the Premier League?

A lot of the meetings between these two clubs did come prior to the conception of the Premier League - as we know it today - with only 10 games having been held in the Premier League.

Perhaps slightly surprisingly, the record doesn't reflect too badly on the Blades with the South Yorkshire side only picking up three victories from those 10 games - all of which coming at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United have also been able to restrict Tottenham to three draws; with the Lilywhites taking away four victories in the Premier League era.

The last outing in the Premier Leage between these two sides was the - aforementioned - 4-0 victory for Tottenham in north London which saw Bale score a hat-trick against the Blades.

Tottenham vs Sheffield United: Which team has the most goals?

Tottenham have edged the head-to-head meetings between these two with the Lilywhites winning 38 compared to the Blades' 30 victories.

Given there is only eight victories between the two sides, the scoring has proven fairly even over their history but it is the side from north London who have been able to find the back of the net on more occasions.

Indeed, Tottenham are able to boast a higher return of goals in this fixture having netted 173 goals in comparison to Sheffield United's 155.

It is intriguing to see where those goals have come, however, with 103 of those coming in north London for Tottenham. But the story is completely different up north with the Lilywhites having scored a significant amount less, 65.

Ahead of the game on the weekend, Spurs may take some encouragement from their home record which has seen the Blades only able to find the back of the net 47 times which leaves Saturday's hosts with a ratio of just over 2:1 when it comes to goals at home against United.

Tottenham vs Sheffield United: What happened in last season's fixtures?

Given the Blades were playing their football in the second tier last season, there was no meeting between these two in the league.

However, fans were treated to an unexpected game when the two sides were drawn against each other in the round of 16 of the FA Cup.

The Blades hosted the game at Bramall Lane on what was a grim night up north - weather wise - and the hosts were able to capitalise on what proved to be a weakened side from Antonio Conte.

With the Italian manager was absent on medical grounds, the Lilywhites decided to rest Harry Kane by starting the England captain on the bench; before realising it may take their star striker to progress to the next round.

But it was the goal from Iliman Ndiaye which stole the headlines at a rainy Bramall Lane as the - now Marseille - midfielder sealed the giant killing to secure United a place in the draw.

Given the dose of reality Spurs were handed last year, the Lilywhites will be fully aware of the shock which the Blades could potentially serve them on the weekend.

Tottenham vs Sheffield United: What is Son Heung-min's record?

It had been a rocky start to the new campaign for the South Korean Spurs captain until their last outing against Burnley.

Indeed, Son went into the game having failed to find the back of the net in Tottenham's opening three games, however, against Burnley, Son was able to net a hat-trick after starting at striker for Postecoglou.

This is a fixture in which the South Korean has made five appearances - including the FA Cup defeat last season - and from his four games in the Premier League against United, he has been able to return two goals.

It is definitely a fixture which Son will relish looking ahead to Saturday with the recently-appointed Spurs captain also registering three assists in those four Premier League games against the South Yorkshire side.

Tottenham vs Sheffield United: What is Tottenham's biggest win?

The north London side enjoyed an impressive 4-0 victory over the Blades in their last meeting in the top flight, but that was not their biggest margin of victory over the South Yorkshire side throughout their history.

Indeed, all the way back in the 1949/50 campaign when Spurs played United in the Second Division, the north London side triumphed by an impressive 7-0 at White Hart Lane.

The game in north London still remains one of the club's biggest margin of victories, although there have been some big wins against the Blades over the years.

Tottenham vs Sheffield United: What is Sheffield United's biggest win?

Despite it being Tottenham who holds the most victories in meetings between these two sides and the biggest margin of victory in one game, the Blades have racked up some impressive wins along the way.

There have been some big wins for United over the history of this fixture, however, you only have to go back to 1993 to find their biggest of all against Tottenham; a 6-0 thumping in South Yorkshire.

In the Premier League, the Blades found themselves 4-0 at the break with a further two goals coming in the second half to seal what was a stunning three points in a season where United had to settle for a 14th-placed finish.

Tottenham vs Sheffield United: When is it?

The Blades travel to north London on Saturday 16 September for a 3pm (GMT) kick off.

If last season's FA Cup meeting is anything to go by, do not be surprised to see a shock result thrown up from this fixture. Although Postecoglou's Spurs side have already dispatched of a newly-promoted side in Burnley before the break.

Sheffield United are still in search of their first victory since promotion back to the Premier League, but history would suggest, an away trip to Tottenham will provide Heckingbottom's men with a difficult task.