Wilfried Zaha would be an "exciting" addition to Tottenham Hotspur, and combined with the signing of James Maddison "makes Spurs stronger" in the Premier League next season, believes former pro-Darren Bent.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - What's the latest on Wilfried Zaha

It has been a good start to the transfer window for Tottenham fans so far. Not only does the possibility of captain and talisman Harry Kane leaving look less likely thanks to the hardball dealings of Daniel Levy, but the club has started to sign some players as well.

Maddison arrived at the club from the recently relegated Leicester City last week for a reported fee of only £40m - significantly cheaper than the £60m the Telegraph reported as being necessary to get him out of the King Power - and signed a five-year deal with the Lilywhites.

In an interview with the club, he explained that he was convinced to join after having a conversation with new manager Ange Postecoglou who promised him he would see a "completely different spurs under me."

Could the north London outfit utilise the Australian's gift of the gab to convince the now out-of-contract Zaha to come north of the Thames?

The Crystal Palace icon has been tearing up in the league for years now, and the possibility of signing him for free has piqued the interest of clubs like Paris Saint-Germain. Still, the idea of him linking up with Maddison next season is exciting.

Former Spurs striker Bent certainly seems to think so anyway.

Speaking on TalkSPORT's YouTube channel, he said: "I think that would be quite exciting. I know that Postecoglou would have to figure out which the best three is, but if you have got Zaha on a free and James Maddison for £40m - I think that's two good players. I think that makes Spurs stronger."

How good is Wilfried Zaha?

It was another good season for the Ivorian winger in the Premier League last year, with WhoScored giving him an average match rating of 6.82 across his 27 games.

The dynamic winger was one of Palace's best-attacking players as well, scoring seven times and providing two assists to his teammates, meaning he was averaging a goal contribution every three games, which within the context of the team's inability to score for large portions of the season is quite impressive.

His underlying numbers are impressive as well, with FBref, who compare players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, putting the winger in the top 5% for progressive carries and progressive passes received, the top 6% for successful take-ons, the top 9% for shot-creating actions, and the top 14% for pass completion, all per 90.

If Spurs can get the "absolute monster" described by football writer Joe Roberts, to come to North London, especially on a free, it could go down as one of the best deals this summer.