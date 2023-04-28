Tottenham Hotspur will not be looking to make an approach for the highly-regarded, young Reims manager Will Still as they search for their Antonio Conte replacement.

Do Spurs like Will Still as an option?

The Lilywhites now find themselves onto their third manager of the campaign after Ryan Mason was handed the key by Daniel Levy earlier in the week.

Antonio Conte's departure saw Cristian Stellini take over earlier in the month but the Italian's fate was confirmed just a matter of days ago on the back of their dismal display on Tyneside.

There have been a number of big names linked to the vacancy in north London with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique both believed to be on Levy's shortlist.

However, the name of a young manager coming out of the French top flight has also been reported as a potential option for Spurs in the form of Still.

The Belgian manager has earned a lot of publicity for his incredible campaign with Reims which has seen the 30-year-old lead his side to just four defeats in his opening 25 games (via Transfermarkt).

However, speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Fabrizio Romano has shut down the notion of the 30-year-old being a potential candidate for the job in north London:

(19:15) "I don't know who put that into the media, but I'm not aware of that. Honestly. I think Tottenham will go for a different kind of manager.

"With all due respect, he's doing an excellent job there in France, but I think they will go for a different kind of manager and they need someone who can handle the pressure. Who knows what knows it means to be the Tottenham coach in that kind of difficult moment. So it's not going to be him, from what I understand."

Who should Spurs go for as their next manager?

It is perhaps too early in the career for Still - who's been hailed a "genius tactically" by Julien Laurens - to be offered a job like Tottenham and it would bring huge risks for Daniel Levy if that was the direction he took.

Tottenham's last two permanent managers have been Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte. Two huge names who have done a lot in their managerial careers.

Although Spurs could look to bring in someone not quite of the same ilk, Still is at the absolute opposite of the spectrum compared to those two household names.

However, there are names such as Vincent Kompany who could offer Levy a young, up-and-coming option on the back of his success with Burnley in the Championship.

He is someone who is believed to be firmly on the radar of the north London club alongside another young option in Nagelsmann.

The German has even been urged to take the job in north London by former Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick:

“It can be a very, very exciting story. There is room for improvement, a lot of room for improvement and yet this is not a club where the house expects you to be in the top one or two straight away,” he said.

On the back of appointing Mourinho and Conte, it will be interesting to see how big of a risk Levy is willing to take in this search for the new Spurs boss.