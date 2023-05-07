Tottenham Hotspur teenage sensation Mikey Moore is drawing attention at youth level and has a bright future ahead of him, journalist Alasdair Gold has claimed.

What's going on with Spurs and Mikey Moore?

Despite being just 15, Moore has begun to establish himself as one of the brightest prospects in the Spurs academy, making 10 appearances at under-18 level, scoring three and assisting four times this season.

With the Spurs first team in disarray, interim head coach Ryan Mason may begin to consider using the final few games of the season as a chance for some of the academy to gain experience around the matchday squad.

Given the remarkable talent Moore has displayed so far, it may not be long before he is seen with the senior team.

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Podcast (3.30), Gold stated that Moore has a big future ahead of him, and was mesmerised by his ability given his young age.

"Mikey Moore is so young, he's on the other end of the age scale in that under-18 side. He's going to be such a player," he stated.

Should Mason turn to the academy?

Spurs have given up ground in the hunt for a top-four position, and whilst they are still in the race, it seems unlikely that there would be wholesale changes to the team despite the current run of poor results.

However, if Spurs are out of the running for a Champions League spot by the end of the season, they could turn to some of their promising youngsters to help prepare for next season.

Playing the likes of Lucas Moura and Arnaut Danjuma now seems a pointless exercise, given that neither will likely be at the club next season, with Moura leaving and Danjuma's loan ending, and it was Moura coming off the bench who gifted Liverpool their winner at Anfield.

Mason, who previously coached some of the youth teams at the club, could use the final few weeks of his interim role to give big opportunities to the brightest talents in the academy, and players like Moore could gain some invaluable experience by being around the first team.

Spurs have had few top talents come through the academy in recent years since Harry Kane's remarkable rise, but by giving more youngsters a chance now, they could then use pre-season as a means of assessing if any could be of use to the first-team next season.

In the last few weeks, both the U17s and U18s have been crowned champions at their respective level showing just how promising the signs are for the young players in N17.

If Spurs qualify for the Europa League, or the Europa Conference League, then a deep squad topped up with academy prospects could help them rotate in the group stages, and help develop some of their high-potential wonderkids.